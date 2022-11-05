WOOD RIVER JUNCTION — Jules White finished with 11 kills and 12 digs as Chariho High swept Barrington, 3-0, in a Division II girls volleyball quarterfinal match on Saturday.
Top-seeded Chariho won by set scores of 25-19, 25-6 and 25-12.
Finleigh Callahan contributed six aces and five kills. Emma Kocab had 18 digs and six assists. Lexi Cole finished with 20 assists and four aces, and Katja Nelson had three kills and three blocks.
No. 8 Barrington finished the season 11-9. Chariho (17-0) moves to the semifinals where it will play No. 4 Middletown, which beat Pilgrim, 3-1, in the quarterfinals.
The date, time and location of the semifinal match has not been finalized.
— Keith Kimberlin
