WOOD RIVER JCT. — West Warwick remained undefeated with a 3-0 sweep of Chariho High on Wednesday in a Division II girls volleyball match.
The set scores were 25-15, 25-18, 25-21.
Mae D'Ambra had a big night for the Wizards (10-0, 10-0 Division II), finishing with 14 kills.
Chariho (6-4, 6-4) next plays Tuesday at Barrington at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
