WOOD RIVER JCT. — Serving is one of the most important skills in volleyball.
Chariho High's Finleigh Callahan explains why.
"If you go in with a really powerful serve, then the offense coming back at you is not as strong as it can be," she said. "When it's like a nice free ball over, we can easily set up and run all the different kinds of things we work on every day."
Callahan and the top-seeded Chargers had a big serving night to down No. 4 Middletown, 3-1, on Thursday to earn a spot in the Division II championship match against East Providence on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Rhode Island College.
The No. 2 Townies advanced with a 3-0 win against No. 3 Cumberland on Wednesday.
Chariho won by set scores of 25-12, 23-25, 25-14 and 25-18 to remain unbeaten.
Chariho (18-0) served for 20 aces in the match with five each by Callahan and Katja Nelson. The effective Chariho serving also limited the number of swings Middletown (12-7) had at the net as they struggled to control passes at times.
"They have good hitters and we were able to get them out of system a little bit and maybe they don't make a perfect set to their hitters," Chariho coach Kathy McGeehan said.
Callahan, who also had eight kills and 13 digs, got the Chargers off to quick start in the first set, serving for six straight points as the team opened a 9-1 lead.
"Usually, I hit it as hard as I can and keep it controlled," Callahan said. "If I see a big open space on the court, that is what I usually aim for because I know someone will have to dart out to get it and that might not end up being a perfect pass for them."
Chariho went on to take the first set, 25-14, but lost the second set, 25-23, as the Islanders scored the final three points for the win. Gwen Delaney and Gianna Piker were effective hitters for the Islanders in the second set.
"After the second set, we all agreed we needed to get our energy back up in the third set and it really showed," Callahan said.
Chariho got off to another quick start, opening up an 8-1 lead as Callahan served for five straight points. Chariho pushed the lead to 15-4 and prevailed 25-14.
Chariho looked it might run away with the third set when it took a 12-5 lead. But Middletown came back to make it interesting, scoring six of the next seven points to cut its deficit to two points, 13-11.
A Middletown serving error ended the run, and Chariho's Emma Kocab served for five straight points to put the Chargers up 19-11 on their way to a 25-18 win. Kocab finished with 15 digs and three aces.
Nelson had a big night at the net, pouncing on errant passes in the middle of the floor and sending them back with power for kills. Nelson finished with eight kills and served for five aces.
"They had a lot of overpasses tonight. We worked on that a lot in practice," Nelson said. "We were really in it tonight. It was a great game for all of us. The chemistry was really great tonight and we just pushed through."
Erin O'Leary played a key role in the fourth set, collecting a number of her seven kills. She also contributed 16 digs. Jules White led the team in kills with nine. She also had 10 digs and a pair of aces. Lexi Cole finished with 30 assists and three aces.
"When they pushed back, we held strong," McGeehan said. "I love the fact we were tested. I think it's so important."
The Chargers will now play for their first girls volleyball title since 2000, when they beat Tolman, 3-2, for the D-II crown.
"It's going to be a big moment," McGeehan said. "We've been playing in must-win situations all year. It's not going to be anything new."
