WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High turned in one of its best girls volleyball performances of the season Thursday night, handing Cumberland its first loss, 3-0, in a Division II match.
Chariho won by set scores of 25-15, 25-15 and 25-8. Both teams came into the match unbeaten and it figured to be a competitive, back-and-forth contest.
But Chariho served for 16 aces and was in control most of the night.
"The scores don't really reflect how the match played," Chariho coach Kathy McGeehan said. "We were just on tonight and firing on all cylinders. They were excited to play and sharp. Cumberland was a little bit off, but I can see how they have played so well this season.
"They have good height at the net and their libero is very good."
Jules White finished with seven kills and four aces for the Chargers. Finleigh Callahan had six aces, five digs and five kills.
Lexi Cole contributed 15 assists, three aces, two kills and nine digs. Elle Clark had four kills. Emma Kocab also had six digs.
"They did a good job of shutting down Katja [Nelson], but our [outside and back row] hitters did a good job," McGeehan said. "Our girls knew a lot of their girls and their coach so there was mutual respect there. We were just playing clean and hitting well."
Cumberland dropped to 9-1, 9-1 Division II. Chariho is 12-0 overall and atop the Division II standings at 11-0.
The Chargers next travel to Exeter-West Greenwich on Monday for a 6:30 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
