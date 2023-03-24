WESTERLY — Three Westerly High volleyball players earned postseason recognition for their play during the fall season.
Senior Rachel Federico and junior Summer Bruno were named to Division II third team, while senior Dina Arnold made the fourth team.
Federico played middle hitter.
"She did a great job on the front row. She is a great hitter and great blocker. She has played that role for four years," Westerly coach Erinn Beal said.
Bruno played all over the floor for the Bulldogs.
"She was one of our top hitters. She is also a great defensive player. She has great instincts and is very athletic. She also played soccer at the same time," Beal said.
Arnold made the fourth team as a libero.
"She kept us in games with her ability to get everything from the back row," Beale said. "She played back row for both of our middle hitters."
The Bulldogs moved up to Division II from Division III. They finished 10-8, earning a win in the play-in round before losing to Cumberland in the D-II quarterfinals.
The Bulldogs were one of two teams to push undefeated Division II champion Chariho to five sets during the regular season.
"We came in sixth moving up from Division III," Beale said. "I thought we had a good season. We lost to Cumberland in the quarters. They beat us 3-0 earlier in the season, but we took the first game and we were competitive in the next couple of games in the quarters."
— Keith Kimberlin
