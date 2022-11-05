NORTH STONINGTON — Before this girls volleyball season started, first-year Wheeler High coach Megan O'Connell had high expectations for her team.
But what the Lions have accomplished this season has exceeded even her hopes for the squad.
"I would love to say I totally expected it. I expected them to win and improve, but I did not expect them to do so well," O'Connell said. "They fight every game and every single match."
Wheeler is 16-6 after falling to Lyman Memorial, 3-1, in the championship match of the ECC Division II tournament on Friday at New London.
Top-seeded Lyman (18-4) won by set scores of 25-21, 22-25, 25-17 and 25-11 against the No. 2 Lions.
But Lyman is not just any program. The Bulldogs have played in the Class S state tournament finals six straight times, winning titles in 2021, 2019, 2018 and 2016. A tournament was not played in 2020 due to the pandemic.
"Lyman is a solid team. They've been in the ECC championship game in the past. This was our first trip," O'Connell said. "It took some time to adjust and settle in."
O'Connell said a big component of the team's success has been its defense that she described as "phenomenal."
Sophomore Abby Butremovic has been a steady player for the Lions in that part of the game. She had 37 digs in Friday's match.
"She has a natural ability to be where the ball is going," O'Connell said. "She understands the defense I have put them in. She is always where she needs to be."
Michelle Macina finished with five kills and 15 assists. Anna Ruggeri contributed four aces and 15 assists.
"We've gotten better playing together as a team," O'Connell said. "I have taught them a lot about the game and I see that on the court. It's great for any coach when that happens."
O'Connell is hopeful the experience of playing in Friday's match before a large crowd in a big venue will benefit the Lions when they host Bolton in a Class S state tournament game on Monday at 6 p.m.
"I hope it helps a lot. We had a lot of support for Wheeler there [on Friday]," O'Connell said. "In other losses, we've come back the next game, tuned in and played well. I hope to see it next week. It can only help."
— Keith Kimberlin
