NEW SHOREHAM — Westerly High's eight-match girls volleyball winning streak came to an end with a 3-1 loss to Block Island on Saturday that, beforehand, featured a challenging ride on the ferry.
Westerly lost by set scores of 20-25, 25-12, 25-19 and 25-16.
Westerly coach Erinn Beal said the ride on the Block Island Ferry was a rough one.
"We had three players get sick. I got sick and Rona (assistant coach Rona Hamelin) also got sick," Beal said. "Thankfully, we had some great parents on the trip and they helped out."
Beal said one of the game officials who rode on the same ferry as the Bulldogs also became ill. Beal said several other players were also upset about the rough conditions.
They still played the game. The return trip wasn't as bad, Beal said. "We were laughing about it when we got back."
Riley Peloquin finished with six kills for the Bulldogs. Meg Beal had four aces, 10 digs and eight assists. Lila Simmons contributed five kills and six digs. Ava Tenuta and Sara Ridler had 11 digs each.
Block Island improved to 10-7, 10-7 Division III.
Westerly (15-3, 15-3) will host a semifinal game in the D-III tournament likely the second week of November.
— Keith Kimberlin
