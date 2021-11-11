WESTERLY — Scituate gained some early momentum with a win in the first set and turned back Westerly High, 3-1, in the Division III girls volleyball semifinals on Thursday afternoon at Federico Gym.
The Spartans won the first set, 26-24, lost the second 25-17, but came back to take the next two 25-21, 25-20.
The loss ended the season for the Bulldogs.
"I think for us it all came down to mentally not just being able to stay focused and aggressive," Westerly coach Erinn Beal said. "We were always kind of on defense. In volleyball, you want to be on the attack."
Beal agreed winning the first set was important for Scituate after a long ride to Westerly.
"Winning 26-24 that's a huge deal," Beal said. "They brought fans and their energy was up the entire time. In volleyball, someone is always making a mistake. You can't dwell on that."
Meg Beal finished with nine aces, six kills, seven digs and 11 assists for the Bulldogs. Lila Simmons contributed six kills and five digs.
Rachel Federico had 10 digs and two kills. Riley Peloquin contributed three kills. Summer Bruno had 11 digs and Alex Stoehr seven.
No. 3 Scituate improved to 15-6 including two losses to Westerly during the regular season. No. 2 Westerly finished the season 15-4.
Scituate will play top-seeded Central Falls for the title on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Rhode Island College.
"This team worked really hard as a whole, from freshmen to seniors," Beal said. "And they were a great group of girls, supported each other and worked for each other. And we didn't have any little hiccups. I know they are deserving, but it just wasn't our day."
