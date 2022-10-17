NORTH STONINGTON — Anna Ruggeri served eight aces and Bry Anderson contributed five kills as the Wheeler High girls volleyball team beat Putnam, 3-0, in an ECC Division IV match Monday.
Wheeler won by set scores of 25-11, 25-10 and 25-13.
Skyler Morgan finished with four kills, and Allison Needham had three kills.
Putnam dropped to 5-8, 0-4 Division IV. Wheeler (10-5, 5-1) next travels to New London on Wednesday for a 5:30 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
