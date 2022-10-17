NORTH SMITHFIELD — Riley Peloquin produced eight kills, seven digs and three aces as the Westerly High girls volleyball team beat North Smithfield, 3-1, in a Division II match Monday night.
Westerly won by set scores of 25-10, 25-13, 14-25 and 33-31.
Summer Bruno had five kills and nine digs for the Bulldos. Ava Tenuta added four kills and eight digs.
North Smithfield dropped to 1-9, 1-9 Division II. Westerly (8-5, 8-4) next travels to Middletown on Wednesday for a 6:30 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
