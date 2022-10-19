WOOD RIVER JCT. — Erin O'Leary had seven kills and seven aces, leading unbeaten Chariho High over North Smithfield, 3-0, in a Division II girls volleyball match Wednesday.
Lexi Cole added 24 assists, three aces and nine digs for the Chargers (14-0, 13-0 Division II), who have shut out five of their last six opponents, including the last four.
North Smithfield fell to 1-10, 1-10.
Chariho next plays at Westerly on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
