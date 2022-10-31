NORTH STONINGTON — Michelle Macina had seven kills and two aces as Wheeler High swept Putnam, 3-0, in the quarterfinals of the ECC Division II girls volleyball tournament on Monday.
Wheeler won by set scores of 25-8, 25-14 and 25-16.
The second-seeded Lions (15-5) will play No. 3 Windham at Plainfield on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in the semifinals. Windham swept Killingly, 3-0, in a quarterfinal game on Monday.
Wheeler's Allison Needham finished with 10 assists and five aces in Monday's win. Skyler Morgan contributed four aces and four kills.
No. 7 Putnam dropped to 7-13.
— Keith Kimberlin
