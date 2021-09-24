WESTERLY — Rachel Federico finished with eight kills, two blocks and 11 digs as Westerly High topped Tolman, 3-1, in a Division III girls volleyball match Friday.
The victory was the fourth straight for the Bulldogs, who won by set scores of 25-21, 20-25, 25-19 and 25-15. But it wasn't an easy one, coach Erinn Beal said.
"We had to fight for every point through those first three sets," she said. "We got back into our rhythm, communicating and covering on all our hits and blocks. Playing more as a team with a lot more energy — that was the difference in the last set."
Sara Ridler added six kills, five aces and four digs for Westerly (4-1, 4-1 Division III). Julia Gencarelli had one kill, five aces and eight digs, and Meg Beal had four kills, eight assists, two aces and seven digs.
Tolman fell to 3-2, 3-2.
Westerly next plays at Woonsocket on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.