WESTERLY — East Providence handed Westerly High its second straight loss sweeping the Bulldogs, 3-0, in a Division II girls volleyball match on Thursday.
East Providence (9-1, 8-1 Division II) won by set scores of 25-16, 25-15 and 25-22. The Townies only loss this season is against unbeaten Cumberland.
Summer Bruno and Rachel Federico finished with four kills each for Westerly. Bruno had eight digs and Federico finished with six.
Abby Donato contributed three aces, three digs and 10 assists. Alex Stoehr finished with nine digs and four assists.
Westerly (5-3, 5-2) next travels to Pilgrim on Monday for a 6:30 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
