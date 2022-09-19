BURRILLVILLE — Abby Donato served 11 aces and Westerly High swept Burrillville, 3-0, in a Division II girls volleyball match on Monday.
Donato also contributed four kills and five assists. Westerly won by set scores of 25-21, 25-19 and 25-13.
Rachel Federico finished with four kills, four aces and five digs. Lyla Auth had five digs and three kills.
Burrillville dropped to 0-4, 0-4 Division II. Westerly (4-1, 4-0) next hosts Mt. Hope on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
