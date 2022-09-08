WOOD RIVER JCT. — Lexi Cole finished with 11 digs and 18 blocks as Chariho High swept Barrington, 3-0, in a Division II girls volleyball match Thursday night.
Chariho won by set scores of 25-14, 25-16 and 25-17.
Finleigh Callahan contributed six aces and eight kills for the Chargers.
It was the season opener for Barrington. Chariho (2-0, 1-0 Division II) next travels to Rogers on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
