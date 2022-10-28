WOOD RIVER JCT. — Finleigh Callahan had 13 kills and seven digs as the Chariho High girls volleyball team finished the regular season unbeaten with a 3-1 win against Middletown in a Division II match on Thursday.
Chariho won by set scores of 26-24, 20-25, 25-9 and 25-8.
Chariho (16-0, 15-0 Division II) will play in the D-II tournament next week. Pairings have not been finalized.
Emma Kocab added six aces and had 14 digs for the Chargers. Lexi Cole finished with five kills, five aces, seven digs and 34 assists. Jules white provided six kills, four digs and three aces, and Erin O'Leary had five kills and seven digs.
Middletown fell to 10-5, 10-5.
— Keith Kimberlin
