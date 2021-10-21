WOOD RIVER JCT. — Hannah Jackson and Jules White each had six kills and the Chariho High girls volleyball team swept St. Raphael Academy, 3-0, on Wednesday night.
The set scores of the Division II match were 25-19, 25-21, 25-21.
Lexi Cole added 14 assists and 10 digs for the Chargers (10-4, 10-4 Division II). Ava Rao had 10 assists and eight digs, and Kelechi Ezemma had three aces.
St. Ray's dropped to 5-10, 5-10.
Chariho, which has won four in a row, all sweeps, next plays at Classical on Thursday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
