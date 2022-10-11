WOOD RIVER JCT. — Finleigh Callhan had 10 kills and the Chariho High girls volleyball team swept Ponaganset, 3-0, in a Division II match Wednesday.
The unbeaten Chargers won by set scores of 25-10, 25-15 and 25-15.
Lexi Cole added seven aces, seven digs and 21 assists for Chariho, which improved to 11-0 overall, 10-0 in Division II.
Ponaganset fell to 2-8, 2-8.
Chariho next hosts Cumberland on Thursday at 6 p.m. The Clippers (8-0, 8-0) are the only other undefeated team remaining in Division II.
— Ken Sorensen
