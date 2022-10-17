EXETER — Jules White finished with nine kills, six aces and eight digs as Chariho High swept Exeter-West Greenwich, 3-0, in a Division II girls volleyball match Monday night.
Chariho won by set scores of 25-20, 25-20 and 25-13.
Lexi Cole had three aces, seven kills and 17 assists. Emma Kocab contributed three aces, seven digs and 14 receptions. A reception occurs when a pass of a served ball stays on the receiving team's side of the net.
Exeter-West Greenwich fell to 4-7, 4-7 Division II. Chariho (13-0, 12-0) next hosts North Smithfield on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
