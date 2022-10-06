WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High girls volleyball coach Kathy McGeehan says her unbeaten team isn't focused on its record or its chances of winning a Division II championship.
And they are not thinking about a match next week against fellow unbeaten Cumberland, either.
Nope, the Chargers are focused on what's right in front of them. On Wednesday night it was Pilgrim, and the Chargers swept the Patriots, 3-0, winning by set scores of 25-14, 25-14 and 25-23.
Chariho moved to 9-0, 9-0 Division II.
"There are all sorts of obstacles that can come along," McGeehan said. "We just have to be resilient because on any given day in high school sports anybody can beat anybody. We try to take it one match at a time, one set at a time, one point at a time. I don't want them to think about our record.
"It's more about the process and what we put into it on our side of the court. They know they can compete with anybody and that's the challenge — show up and compete and let the rest take care of itself."
The Chargers were coming off an emotional five-set road win over East Providence on Monday. It was their most challenging match of the season.
Pilgrim, which beat Westerly, 3-1, on Monday, could have caught Chariho in a letdown.
But the Chargers started quickly in the first set, opening a 9-3 lead after an ace by Jules White. Chariho pushed the lead to 15-6 on consecutive kills by Finleigh Callahan. Chariho cruised from there to the first set win, 25-14.
"I think we kept our energy really well during the game, especially with the student section here," said Callahan, who led the team with eight kills. "We were able to communicate well."
Pilgrim (4-5, 4-5) didn't help itself any with five serving errors in the first set.
In the second set, Chariho jumped to a quick 6-3 lead, but Pilgrim came back to tie the match at 6-6 on a kill by Janelli Campos.
Chariho regained the lead on a kill by Katja Nelson. And with Nelson at the serving line, Chariho won the next four points to take a 10-6 lead. Erin O'Leary had a kill, and Pilgrim was unable to return two Nelson serves. During that stretch, Nelson also kept two hard drives from Pilgrim in play from the back row.
"Our serving kept them out of sync," McGeehan said. "Our serve and defense is part of out strength."
After a kill by Pilgrim, Chariho won the next three points to take command, 13-7. Chariho was in control the rest of the way and took the second set, 25-14.
The third set was the most competitive of the night, with Pilgrim leading 22-20.
But Chariho won four straight points with White serving to move ahead, 24-22. Setter Lexi Cole had a big block for the 23rd point during that run. Later, Elle Clark delivered the final point of the match, driving the ball off a Pilgrim player's hands for the final point.
Cole, who finished with 18 assists, 10 digs and three aces, said the team did a good job passing and was "in system" a lot. Teams that are in system are able to pass the ball where the setter wants it.
"I don't have to run as much, basically," Cole said. "I think there were some points where we struggled with that, but overall it was good."
Cole said the team's early-season success has been built on a number of attributes.
"I think we always pursue every ball and we want to win," Cole said. "That's what matters at the end of the day. Our offense is coming along better than it has in years past and we've been playing good defense, too."
Chariho does not rely on one hitter in its attack. Erin O'Leary, Nelson, Callahan, Clark and White are all capable hitters. O'Leary, Clark and White each had four kills; Nelson had three.
And Emma Kocab, the team's libero, is very solid on the back row. She had six digs and an ace.
Callahan said every player on the team works on hitting in practice.
"When one person gets set all the time it can make them really tired and it's tough when a game can be two hours," Callahan said. "With [Cole], especially if the ball gets past and she has to run 20 feet, she knows, 'OK, I'm still able to set the three people closest to me.' That's something that works really well for us."
Hitting is not the only component to the Chariho success, however.
"We have a commitment to keep the ball off the floor," McGeehan said. "And our defense is relentless. We are not going to give up. If you are going to beat us, you are really going to have to beat us."
Chariho next travels to Rogers on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. match.
"We have a lot of teams left to compete with and anyone can win," Cole said. "We just have to keep working and keep playing like we know how to play and be ready to win every game."
