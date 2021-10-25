WOOD RIVER JCT. — The Chariho High girls volleyball team won its fifth consecutive match, defeating Lincoln, 3-0, in a Division II match Monday night.
The set scores were 25-22, 28-26, 27-25.
Chariho's five straight wins have all been by sweep.
Jules White led the Chargers (11-4, 11-4 Division II) with 10 kills. Lexi Cole added six kills, 20 assists and 14 digs, and Jenna Loring had five assists and 14 digs.
Lincoln fell to 9-6, 9-6.
Chariho next hosts North Smithfield on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.