WESTERLY — Chariho High edged Westerly High, 3-2, Tuesday night to remain unbeaten in Division II girls volleyball.
The Chargers lost the first set, 25-16, but took the second set, 26-24. Westerly won the third set, 25-19, but Chariho took the final two, 25-23, 17-15.
Chariho is now 15-0, 14-0 Division II.
It was only the second five-set match of the season for the Chargers. On Oct. 3, they defeated East Providence, 3-2. Chariho has only lost seven sets in league matches this season.
Westerly coach Erinn Beal said it was "by far" Westerly's best performance of the season.
"We definitely took care of the ball on our side. We had 50% less errors on our side. We just went out and played our best. They had the stress on them because they were undefeated and wanted to stay that way," she said.
Beal said she hopes the momentum from the performance will carry into the postseason and that the Bulldogs will have confidence they are capable of playing with any team in Division II.
"I'm hoping this is what we needed," Beal said. "Most of our matches we have beaten ourselves with our errors."
Rachel Federico finished with 12 kills, five aces and six digs for Westerly. Summer Bruno and Dina Arnold finished with 24 digs each. Bruno also had seven kills and four aces. Lyla Auth contributed nine kills, three aces and nine digs. Alex Stoehr had 18 assists, 12 digs and six aces.
Westerly (8-7, 9-5) closes the regular season at Barrington on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Chariho will do the same at Middletown on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
The Division II tournament starts next week.
— Keith Kimberlin
