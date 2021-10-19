WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High cruised past Pilgrim, 3-0, in a Division II girls volleyball match Monday, the Chargers' third straight sweep.
The set scores were 25-16, 25-23, 25-22.
Lexi Cole finished with 17 assists, four aces and six digs for Chariho (9-4, 9-4 Division II). Katja Nelson added six kills, three blocks and four aces, and Jenna Loring had four aces and 12 digs against the Patriots (6-8, 6-8).
The Chargers have won six of their last seven matches, losing only to unbeaten West Warwick (13-0, 13-0) on Oct. 6
Chariho next hosts St. Raphael Academy on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
