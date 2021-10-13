WOOD RIVER JCT. — Eliah King's eight kills helped the Chariho High girls volleyball team to a 3-0 sweep of Burrillville in a Division III match Wednesday.
The set scores were 25-11, 25-21, 25-15.
Ava Rao added 12 assists for the Chargers (8-4, 8-4 Division II), Jenna Loring had eight digs, and Kelechi Ezemma served five aces.
The Broncos dropped to 3-8, 3-8.
The Chargers, who have won five of their last six matches, next host Pilgrim on Monday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
