EAST PROVIDENCE — Jules White had 12 kills, 13 digs and three aces as Chariho High outlasted East Providence, 3-2, in a Division II girls volleyball match Monday night.
The Chargers won by set scores of 24-26, 25-16, 21-25, 25-22 and 15-11 to stay unbeaten at 8-0 overall and in the league.
Lexi Cole added 17 digs and 28 assists, Katja Nelson had five kills and four blocks, and Randi Swenson added three blocks for Chariho.
The loss was just the second of the season for East Providence (9-2, 8-2 Division II).
Chariho next hosts Pilgrim on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
