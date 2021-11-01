WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High finished the girls volleyball regular season on a high note Monday night, sweeping North Smithfield, 3-0, in a Division II match.
The Chargers won by set scores of 25-14, 25-12 and 25-12.
Katja Nelson had two kills, five blocks and six aces for Chariho (13-5, 13-5 Division II). Emma Kocab added five aces and 11 digs, and Jenna Loring had four aces, one assist and eight digs.
North Smithfield fell to 7-10, 7-10.
Chariho is seeded fifth for the Division II tournament and will play at No. 4 Exeter-West Greenwich on Saturday at a time to be determined.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.