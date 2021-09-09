WOOD RIVER JCT. — Classical swept Chariho High, 3-0, in the Division II-C girls volleyball opener for both teams Wednesday night.
Classical won by set scores of 25-18, 25-10 and 25-13.
Bella Santos finished with six kills for the Chargers. Jenna Loring had 17 digs. Jules White had five kills and Alex Cole contributed four. kills, eight digs and 10 assists.
Chariho next travels to North Smithfield on Friday at 6:30 p.m..
— Keith Kimberlin
