PROVIDENCE — The coronation came rather quickly for the Chariho High girls volleyball team.
The top-seeded Chargers stormed to wins in the first two sets, and overtook No. 2 East Providence late in the third to sweep the Townies, 3-0, and capture the Division II championship Saturday at Rhode Island College.
The set scores were 25-18, 25-9 and 26-24.
The victory capped an unbeaten season for the Chargers (19-0), and left coach Kathy McGeehan searching for words to describe how she felt about her team achieving perfection.
"It's incredible," she said, then paused. "... It's everything I hoped for them to experience but I never — never — set out to have an undefeated season. I just wanted them to have an amazing one, whatever the definition of that might be. The fact that, oh my gosh, we did it — it still hasn't sunk in yet."
Junior outside hitter Finleigh Callahan was quick to express her feelings: "It's amazing!" she said.
Chariho took a 2-0 lead before fans had barely settled into their seats at the Murray Center, it seemed, and Callahan played a key role from the service line. She had two long service runs of nine points in the first set, helping the Chargers jump to an 11-2 lead, and 11 points in the second, putting Chariho ahead 13-2.
She had five aces during those stretches, three in the second set.
"It really just comes from practice," Callahan said.
"The second set I saw that next to their libero was this big space near the line, and I think I got three aces in that spot," she added. "I just go where there's a big gap, a big seam."
McGeehan said her serving strategy entering the match was for the Chargers not to focus so much on placement as much as pace.
"We wanted them to just be able to go hard from the service line and to go in," she said. "I didn't want them to think about too much except let's just go hard from the service line, and they've been doing it all year so it wasn't anything different."
Chariho's serves kept the flat-footed Townies (18-3) off balance and forced them into numerous errors. It also kept their sizable student section quiet.
Chargers junior setter Lexi Cole said there was another reason for East Providence's slow start.
"I think we were a lot more confident than they were," she said. "I think we came in ready to play and they were still getting used to their surroundings. They were nervous because we had already beaten them. They weren't ready for us yet, especially in a new environment, a big gym, lots of fans. I'm sure they weren't ready."
The Townies had just two losses during the regular season, one to Cumberland and one to Chariho. They had avenged the first, defeating the Clippers in the tournament semifinals, 3-0. But Chariho was in no mood to be next on the revenge tour.
"I don't think that was ever a concern," said Cole, who finished with 16 assists and six digs. "We knew this was gonna be a tough game and we were ready for it. We weren't gonna let them win. We came in knowing we had to fight and we were ready to fight."
Down two sets, East Providence finally came to life in the third, waking up its group of student fans. The Townies led 17-15 after two Chariho hitting errors, and 18-16 on a dink that found a hole in the Chariho defense.
The teams went back and forth, with Jules White's ace giving Chariho a brief 22-21 lead, until it was tied 24-all. East Providence then served out of bounds, and, with Emma Kocab serving, Cole took a pass and set up White, whose hit clinched the match.
"I was very happy," said White, who had 10 kills and two blocks. "We all just pulled together and it's a great moment for our team. It was special for all of us. We played our hearts out."
The Chargers lost just one set in their three tournament matches. After 20 aces in Thursday's 3-1 win over Middletown in the semifinals, they had 12 on Saturday: five by Cole, three each by Kocab and White, and one from Katja Nelson. Callahan added four kills, and Nelson and Elle Clark finished with three apiece.
The Division II championship is the Chargers' fourth (they won it three straight years from 1992-94). It's McGeehan's first in her third season as Chariho's coach.
"We were mentally prepared for the moment," she said, "and they rose to the occasion because they stayed with the process and just played one point at a time and tried to make the moment not too big. Which is not easy."
