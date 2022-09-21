WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High remained unbeaten with a 3-0 victory over winless Burrillville in a Division II girls volleyball match Wednesday.
The set scores were 25-11, 25-11 and 25-6.
Jules White had nine kills and seven aces for the Chargers (5-0, 5-0 Division II). Lexi Cole had 34 assists.
Burrillville fell to 0-4, 0-4.
Chariho next plays at Mt. Hope on Monday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.