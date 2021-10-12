BARRINGTON — Finleigh Callahan served five aces and had four kills as the Chariho High girls volleyball team swept Barrington, 3-0, in a Division II match Tuesday night.
Chariho won by set scores of 25-10, 25-23 and 25-13.
Eliah King finished with six kills, and Jenna Loring had 12 digs for the Chargers.
Barrington is 3-8, 3-8 Division II. Chariho (7-4, 7-4) next hosts Burrillville on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
