NORTH STONINGTON — Abby Butremovic came up with 41 digs as Wheeler High earned its second straight win, defeating Windham, 3-1, in an ECC Division IV girls volleyball match Monday night.
The Lions won by set scores of 25-17, 19-25, 26-24 and 25-15.
Michelle Macina served for four aces and Addison Stanley had six blocks for Wheeler.
Putnam dropped to 4-2, 2-1 ECC Division IV with the loss. Wheeler (3-4, 2-0) next travels to Putnam on Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
