WESTERLY — Meg Beal served for seven aces and finished with seven assists as the Westerly High girls volleyball team defeated Shea, 3-0, in a Division III match Tuesday night.
Westerly won by set scores of 25-3, 25-15 and 25-12.
Sara Ridler led the team in kills with four and also had three digs. Riley Peloquin finished with three kills and three digs, and Alex Stoehr served for five points and had three assists.
Shea dropped to 0-3, 0-3 Division II. Westerly (3-1, 3-1) next hosts Tolman on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
