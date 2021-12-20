WESTERLY — Westerly High's Meg Beal had never played volleyball until she entered high school.
From the beginning, serving came naturally to her.
"She started out serving really well as a freshman," her mother and coach, Erinn Beal, said. "She has great hand-eye coordination. It's something she has always had. Even as sophomore she was serving [on varsity] for me.
"It's a hard serve. And she can place the ball where the people aren't. She really did get us back into a couple of games with her serving."
The senior's serving was one of the reasons she was named to the All-Division III first team. She was also named to the all-tournament team.
But Beal was more than a server. She was also a setter and could find ways to score.
"She's really a pretty good setter — she can push the ball anywhere," coach Beal said. "And she's pretty smart at the net. She finds the open spots. And she can hit the ball, too."
Junior Rachel Federico, a middle hitter, was named to the Division III second team.
"A lot of the middle hitters just do the front row, but she could play all six spots," Beal said. "She is an excellent passer and can dig anything. She gets all her passes right to the net. She is fast and a consistent server. I didn't have to worry when she stepped to the line. She was a good blocker and aggressive.
"Her and Meg are both competitive. They are there to win."
Westerly finished 15-4, losing to Scituate in the Division III semifinals. Scituate went on to sweep Central Falls in the title game.
"I was pleasantly surprised. We were coming out of a tough year (1-8 in the spring), and we only had two returning varsity players that got any time," Beal said. "We put a lot of extra work into game play and not as many drills. The younger kids really stepped up."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.