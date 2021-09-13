PROVIDENCE — Meg Beal served for six aces and the Westerly High girls volleyball team beat Juanita Sanchez, 3-1, in a Division III match Monday night.
Beal also finished with nine digs and nine assists.
Westerly won by set scores of 20-25, 25-16, 25-16 and 25-13.
Rachel Federico contributed six kills and nine digs. Riley Peloquin added four kills, and Lila Simmons finished with three.
— Keith Kimberlin
