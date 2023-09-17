GROTON, Conn. - Westerly rallied from a two games down to force a decisive fifth game and were two points away from winning it before Fitch erased the deficit and prevailed 19-17 to close out the wild match Saturday in a non-league girls volleyball match.
Lyla Auth had 23 assists, 15 digs and seven blocks for the Bulldogs (2-2) while Abby Donato had 13 assists, Riley Peloquin 10 kills and Gianna Giorno had six kills and four blocks.
Westerly (2-2) lost the first two games - 25-23 and 25-19 - before winning the next two - 25-19 and 25-16.
"We didn’t have a good match defensively," Westerly coach Laurel Auth said in an email. "We struggled with serve receive and that impacted our ability to get our offense going.
"I’m happy we battled back after losing the first two games to force a fifth game."
Juliette George had 13 kills while Coco Vincente and Trinity Sweat combined for 50 digs to lift the host Falcons (2-2).
Westerly returns to Division II play on Monday at Exeter West Greenwich at 6:30 p.m.
- Rich Zalusky
