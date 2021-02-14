PROVIDENCE — Kaya West won two distance races and Westerly High swept the relays to capture the Small Class girls indoor track title at the Providence Career and Technical Academy on Saturday.
West, a sophomore, was first in the 1,500 (5:01.03) and the 1,000 (3:14.0). She also ran a leg on the winning 4x800 relay (11:32.23). She was joined on the relay by Maddie Lorello, Caitlyn Faubert and Kaelie Kennedy.
Westerly finished with 87 points. Bay View was second with 78 followed by St. Raphael (52) and Smithfield (45).
Westerly's Diana Turano, Nina Cillino, Mia Woycik and Ella Faubert combined to win the 4x200 (1:55.04). Anna Nyberg, Cillino, Ella Faubert and Woycik won the 4x400 (4:39.96).
Turano placed second in the 55 dash (7.63) and third in the long jump (15-0.5).
Lorello finished third in the 1,500 (5:25.27) and fifth in the 1,000 (3:25.91). Cillino contributed a fourth in the 300 (47.18) and fifth in the 55 dash (8.08). Nyberg placed fifth in both the 3,000 (12:10.73) and the 600 (1:54.50).
Also, Caitlyn Faubert finished sixth in the 1,500 (5:58.22).
— Keith Kimberlin
