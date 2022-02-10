PROVIDENCE — Kaya West finished first in the 600 and second in the 1,000 as Westerly High placed third in the Headley Division girls indoor track championships on Wednesday night.
West turned in a time of 1:42.76 in the 600 and 3:18.34 in the 1,000 at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Westerly finished with 39 points. Classical won the meet with 142 points and North Kingstown was second with 136.
Westerly's Cali West was fourth in the 1,500 (5:11.11) and fifth in the 1,000 (3:24.26). Sofia Cillino contributed a sixth in the 1,500 (5:18.29).
Nina Cillino, Summer Bruno, Mia Woycik and Ella Faubert finished third in the 4x200 relay (1:54.61).
Nina Cillino, Mikayla Sousa, Ella Faubert and Woycik placed third in the 4x400 (4:22.78).
Allyson Faubert, Geena Falcone, Sousa and Lilly Vetelino finished fifth in the 4x800 (11:09.88).
— Keith Kimberlin
