PROVIDENCE — Kaya West finished first in two races as the Westerly High girls indoor track team split a Headley Division meet on Thursday.
West was first in the 600 (1:45.73) and the 1,000 (3:16.85) at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Westerly defeated Prout, 48-22, but lost to Cranston East, 48-29.
Cali West won the 1,500 (5:21.53) and was third in the 1,000 (3:23.45). Mia Woycik won the 300 (46.14).
Summer Bruno finished second in the 600 (1:47.49) as did Nina Cillino in the 300 (47.58).
Third-place finishers were Sofia Cillino in the 1,500 (5:24.10) and Ella Faubert in the 300 (47.82).
Nina Cillino, Bruno, Mikayla Sousa and Woycik combined to win the 4x400 (4:32.69).
Nina Cillino, Bruno, Woycik and Faubert won the 4x200 (1:55.98).
— Keith Kimberlin
