PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Kaya West finished fifth in the 800 at the outdoor track and field state championships Saturday at Conley Stadium.
The sophomore finished with a time of 2:20.36.
Westerly's Jenna Burke, Maddie Lorello, Anna Nyberg and West combined to finish fifth in the 4x800 relay in 9:48.43.
Ella Faubert, Summer Bruno, Nina Cillino and Diana Turrano finished sixth in the 4x100 (52.06).
Bruno, Cillino, Burke and West finished sixth in the 4x400 (4:13.25).
Westerly was 19th in the team standings with six points. La Salle Academy was first with 105 and North Kingstown was second with 85.
The meet ended the season for Westerly.
— Keith Kimberlin
