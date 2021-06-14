PROVIDENCE — Kaya West finished first in one race and second in another as Westerly High tied for fifth at the Class B girls track and field championships Sunday at Conley Stadium.
West, a sophomore, was first in the 1,500 (4:56.14) and second in the 800 (2:24.89). Teammate Maddie Lorello placed fifth in the 800 (2:35.38).
Westerly tied for fifth with East Greenwich, finishing with 42 points among the 13 teams that scored. South Kingstown won the meet with 150 points; Portsmouth was second with 132.
Mia Woycik was second in the 300 hurdles (51.98), as was Rachel Federico in the discus (87-0).
Westerly's 4x400 relay team of Nina Cillino, Woycik, West and Ella Faubert placed third (4:20.14).
— Keith Kimberlin
