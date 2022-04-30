PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Kaya West finished first in the 1,500 at the Classical Classic track and field meet on Saturday at Conley Stadium.
West posted a time of 5:00.81. Cali West was sixth (5:14.53).
Mia Woycik finished fourth in the 300 hurdles (51.91), and Summer Bruno was fifth in the 400 (1:04.99). Rachel Federico placed sixth in the discus (100-6).
Kaya West, Bruno, Woycik and Ella Faubert placed second in the 4x400 relay (4:22.31).
Westerly will next host Chariho, Prout and Narragansett on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
