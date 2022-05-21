WEST WARWICK — Westerly High's Rachel Federico won the discus and finished fourth in the shot put at the girls Class B track and field championships on Saturday.
Federico had a throw of 121-4 in the discus, a personal best and a school record. Her distance in the shot put was 31-3½. Sarah Kuhn established the previous discus record of 111-7 in 2005.
Westerly placed seventh in the meet with 44 points. South Kingstown was first with 130.5, and Smithfield finished second with 73.
Cali West finished third in the 800 (2:31.14) and fourth in the 1,500 (5:03.74). Mia Woycik finished third in the 300 hurdles (49.86).
Mikayla Sousa placed fifth in the 800 (2:32.31), as did Summer Brunno in the 400 (1:03.18).
Sixth-place finishers were Sofia Cillino, 1,500 (5:08.57) and Ella Faubert, 400 (1:03.38).
Woycik, Nina Cillino, Faubert and Bruno finished second in the 4x400 (4:16.29). They placed fifth in the 4x100 (54.02).
Westerly will next complete in the Mount Pleasant Invitational on Saturday at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
