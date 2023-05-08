WEST WARWICK — Rachel Federico finished first in the shot put and third in discus as Westerly High placed fifth at the Southern Division girls track and field championship meet on Sunday.
Federico threw 31-11½ in the shot put and 99-3 in the discus at West Warwick High. Westerly finished with 72 points. South Kingstown won the meet with 144 and West Warwick was second with 105.
The top eight finishers in each event scored.
Sydney Haik, in her first season in the sport, was second in the 400 (1:00.39). Summer Bruno finished sixth (1:02.88).
Madison Pellegrino finished fourth in the shot put (29-7) and fifth in the discus (91-6). Calla Bruno was fourth in the 800 (2:26.22).
Cali West placed fifth in the 1,500 (5:08.25) and seventh in the 800 (2:33.24). Kaya West was eighth in the 800 (2:34.84).
Eighth-place finishers were Sofia Cillino, 1,500 (5:21.41) and Annabelle Fowler, 100 hurdles (28.03).
Haik, Calla Bruno, Summer Bruno and Ella Faubert combined to win the 4x400 relay (4:14.04).
Calla Bruno, Summer Bruno, Kate Rafferty and Faubert placed third in the 4x100 (52.91).
The 4x800 relay team of Mikayla Sousa, Ava Lidestri, Geena Falcone and Emerson Federico placed third in 10:30.
Westerly next competes in the Mariner Invitational on Saturday in Narragansett at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
