PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's 4x800 relay team finished third to earn All-State honors at the state track and field championship meet Saturday at Brown University.
Mia Woycik, Sofia Cillino, Cali West and Mikayla Sousa combined for a time of 9:48.39. The top three finishers in each event were named All-State.
Rachel Federico was fourth in the discus (108-3), missing All-State by one spot. Kaya West finished fifth in the 800 (2:22.89), as did Mia Woycik in the 300 hurdles (48.58).
The 4x400 relay team of Kaya West, Woycik, Ella Faubert and Summer Bruno finished fifth (4:09.56).
Westerly placed 14th in the team standings with 16 points. La Salle Academy was first with 91, followed by Classical (74) and Cranston West (71).
All of Westerly's scorers qualified for the New Englands on Saturday at Willow Brook Park in New Britain, Connecticut.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.