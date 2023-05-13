NARRAGANSETT — Westerly High's 4x800 relay finished first at the Mariner Invitational girls track and field meet on Saturday.
Ava Lidestri, Geena Falcone, Sofia Cillino and Cali West combined for a time of 10:17.50.
Westerly finished 10th in the team standings with 29 points. Cranston West won the meet with 70.
Rachel Federico was fourth in the shot put (32-4), as was Sydney Haik in the 400 (59.48).
Eighth-place finishers were Kaya West, 800 (2:26.24) and Annabelle Fowler, 100 hurdles (17.94).
Westerly's 4x400 relay of Ella Faubert, Calla Bruno, Kaya West and Haik placed third (4:15.78).
Kate Rafferty, Calla Bruno, Summer Bruno, and Ella Faubert placed eighth in the 4x100 (52.99).
Westerly will next compete in the Class B meet at Portsmouth on Saturday at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
