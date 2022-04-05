COVENTRY — Westerly High's girls track team took first in five events, but dropped a pair of Southern Division meets on Monday.
The Bulldogs lost to Coventry, 97-53, and East Greenwich, 63-44.
Cali West was first in the 1,500 (5:14.2) and third in the 800 (2:35.6). Rachel Federico finished first in the discus (100-0) and third in the shot put (25-2).
Summer Bruno won the 400 (63.8) and was followed by teammates Ella Faubert (66.8) and Nina Cillino (69.5). Bruno was second in the 200 (28.6).
Mia Woycik won the 300 hurdles (51.4). Sofia Cillino contributed a second in the 1,500 (5:26.7).
Westerly's Burno, Sofia Cillino, Mikayla Sousa and Faubert won the 4x400 (4:32.5).
Westerly (0-2, 0-2) next travels to Exeter-West Greenwich on April 12 for a 4 p.m. meet. North Kingstown will also be competing.
— Keith Kimberlin
