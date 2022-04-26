WEST WARWICK — Kaya West won two races, but Westerly High dropped a pair of Southern Division girls track and field meets on Monday.
West won the 1,500 (5:07) and the 800 (2:30.1). Westerly (1-5, 1-5 Southern Division) lost to West Warwick, 86-49, and South Kingstown, 109-33.
Rachel Federico won the discus (107-7½) and was second in the shot put (28-2).
Cali West placed third in the 1,500 (5:14.6) and the 800 (2:35.9). Mia Woycik finished third in the 300 hurdles (54.5), as did Selina Daniel in the javelin (54-9).
The 4x400 relay of Kaya West, Cali West, Summer Bruno and Ella Faubert placed second in 4:30.
Westerly next competes in the Classical Classic on Saturday at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
