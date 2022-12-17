PROVIDENCE — Westerly High topped the field in the 4x800 relay and Summer Bruno was second in the 600 at the Rhode Island Track Coaches Association Invitational girls indoor track meet on Saturday.
Sofia Cillino, Cali West, Ava Lidestri and Geena Falcone combined for a time of 10:50.84 at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Bruno turned in a time of 1:47.32 in the 600 and Calla Bruno was third in 1:47.68.
Rachel Federico finished fourth in the shot put (30-½).
Ella Faubert, Summer Bruno, Calla Bruno and Addison Serra combined for third in the 4x400 (4:28.86).
The Brunos, Serra and Faubert finished fourth in the 4x200 (1:55.59).
— Keith Kimberlin
