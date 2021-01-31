PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Kaya West finished first in a pair of races Sunday during a Dwyer Division girls indoor track meet at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
West, a sophomore, finished first in the 1,000 (3:10.36) and the 1,500 (5:03.55).
Team scores are not being kept during indoor meets this season.
In the 1,500, West was followed by teammates Maddie Lorello (third, 5:29.32) and Anna Nyberg (fifth, 5:35.09). Lorello was fifth in the 1,000 (3:28.48) and Nyberg was sixth (3:33.38).
Diana Turano placed second in the 55 dash (7.7) and third in the long jump (15-5.25).
The 4x200 relay team of Mia Woycik, Turano, Nina Cillino and Ella Faubert finished first in the 4x200 relay (1:56.92).
Nyberg, Woycik, Turano and Cillino combined for a third in the 4x400 (4:38.42).
— Keith Kimberlin
